Trump will be in SC Monday, and you could win a photo with him. But don’t wait to enter the contest.

One person will win a photo-op with President Donald Trump when he is Greenville on Monday, but if you want the chance, you have to enter before the drawing at noon on Saturday.
Gov. Henry McMaster is offering the contest on his website, henrymcmaster.com.
Admission tickets are $250 per person for the general reception at Embassy Suites by Hilton at Greenville Golf Resort and Conference Center and must be purchased in advance, according to the governor’s website.
However, there is no purchase necessary to enter the drawing. In addition to the photo-op winner — who will receive two tickets to the reception — 10 other winners also will receive two tickets to the event. The 10 other winners will be chosen in a drawing at midnight on Sunday.
Go to http://bit.ly/2wTp94R to enter.
