Love Beaufort County’s scenery? This event will let you show it

The annual fall Coastal Beach Sweep/River Sweep — postponed by the threat of Tropical Storm Irma — has been rescheduled for Saturday and Oct. 21.
Anyone can participate between 9 a.m. and noon cleaning up litter from beaches, marshes and waterways, according to a news release from the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium, which partners with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to organize the event.
Last year, more than 4,100 volunteers removed nearly 24 tons of litter from the state’s beaches, marshes and waterways, the news release said. The haul included a gas grill, several televisions, two bed frames, a tricycle and the front bumper of a car. In the cleanup’s 28-year history, 1,233 tons of litter have been collected, and much of it was recycled.
Volunteers may organize their own cleanups or sign up to assist at cleanups already planned.
Oct. 14
Daufuskie Island: Contact Yvonne Clemons at yclemons60@gmail.com or Eileen Pojednic at erpojednic@aol.com
Oct. 21
Harbor Island: Contact Gloria Mickle at 615-414-6100 or gamickle90@gmail.com or Charlie Mickle at 615-268-3167 or cemickle@gmail.com
Fripp Island: Contact Jessica Miller at 843-838-1516 or jmiller@frippislandresort.com
Bluffton:
▪ May River at Oyster Factory Park: Contact Beth Lewis at 843-706-4559 or blewis@townofbluffton.com
Hilton Head Island:
▪ Mitchelville Beach Park and Fish Haul Creek: Contact Kathy Weatherhead at 843-342-3029 or nkweatherhead@yahoo.com
▪ Folly Field Beach: Contact Jennifer Wells at 843-715-1025 or islandgirl29926@ymail.com
▪ Burkes Beach: Contact Carlos Chacon at 843-689-3033, extension 226, or cchacon@coastaldiscovery.org
▪ Coligny Beach: Contact Phyllis Neville at 843-681-3646 or pnevs56@aol.com
▪ Beach near Sea Pines Resort: Contact Jen Westerfeld at 843-842-1979 or jwesterfeld@seapines.com
Areas not listed: Contact Susan Ferris Hill at 843-953-2092 or susan.ferris.hill@scseagrant.org
For general information: Visit www.scseagrant.org.
