When will the Hilton Head buoy be removed? ‘It won’t be today.’

Hilton Head’s new prize destination, the big red buoy, will live to see another day on South Forest Beach.
For the last few weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard has promised its removal, but the buoy continues to remain resilient.
Tommy Burrows, owner of Tommy’s Towing in Bluffton, confirmed Tuesday that “it (the removal) is not going to be today.”
Burrows met with Art Smith, the contractor working with the Coast Guard on the buoy’s removal, Tuesday morning to discuss a new strategy.
“We’re in the process of coming up with a plan to safely and properly remove the buoy,” Burrows said. “We’re trying to come up with a game plan as soon as possible.”
Burrows said it will be a “very slow move due to the dimensions of the object,” and he’s not sure how long it will take.
The 13,000-pound buoy could be removed tomorrow or not until later in the week, depending on how long it takes to figure out all the logistics, he said.
Burrows was hired for the job late Monday, after a Coast Guard contractor could not successfully move the buoy.
The contractor loaded the buoy onto a flat-bed truck Monday morning before taking it off the truck and putting it back on the beach.
According to Smith, the contractor didn’t feel comfortable because the buoy was not secure enough.
The buoy was deposited on the Hilton Head Beach by Tropical Storm Irma in September.
Since then, it has become an essential photo op spot for visitors and even served as the backdrop for a wedding.
