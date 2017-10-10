More Videos

  The buoy is still on the beach, this is why

    Art Smith, owner of American Pride Waste Solutions, who has been contracted by the U.S. Coast Guard to remove the buoy from the beach and get it to Charleston, talks about what went wrong with the buoy removal on Monday morning.

Art Smith, owner of American Pride Waste Solutions, who has been contracted by the U.S. Coast Guard to remove the buoy from the beach and get it to Charleston, talks about what went wrong with the buoy removal on Monday morning. Delayna Earley Staff video
Art Smith, owner of American Pride Waste Solutions, who has been contracted by the U.S. Coast Guard to remove the buoy from the beach and get it to Charleston, talks about what went wrong with the buoy removal on Monday morning. Delayna Earley Staff video

Local

When will the Hilton Head buoy be removed? ‘It won’t be today.’

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

October 10, 2017 11:55 AM

Hilton Head’s new prize destination, the big red buoy, will live to see another day on South Forest Beach.

For the last few weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard has promised its removal, but the buoy continues to remain resilient.

  After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark

    Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos.

After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark

Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos.

Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com Submitted photos

Tommy Burrows, owner of Tommy’s Towing in Bluffton, confirmed Tuesday that “it (the removal) is not going to be today.”

Burrows met with Art Smith, the contractor working with the Coast Guard on the buoy’s removal, Tuesday morning to discuss a new strategy.

“We’re in the process of coming up with a plan to safely and properly remove the buoy,” Burrows said. “We’re trying to come up with a game plan as soon as possible.”

Burrows said it will be a “very slow move due to the dimensions of the object,” and he’s not sure how long it will take.

The 13,000-pound buoy could be removed tomorrow or not until later in the week, depending on how long it takes to figure out all the logistics, he said.

Burrows was hired for the job late Monday, after a Coast Guard contractor could not successfully move the buoy.

The contractor loaded the buoy onto a flat-bed truck Monday morning before taking it off the truck and putting it back on the beach.

  Bye Bye, Buoy? Hilton Head's big red buoy removed... for a moment

    An initial attempt was made Monday morning to remove Hilton Head's big red buoy that washed ashore from Tropical Storm Irma. However, shortly after loading the buoy onto the truck, a contractor hired by the U.S. Coast Guard placed the buoy back on the beach.

Bye Bye, Buoy? Hilton Head's big red buoy removed... for a moment

An initial attempt was made Monday morning to remove Hilton Head's big red buoy that washed ashore from Tropical Storm Irma. However, shortly after loading the buoy onto the truck, a contractor hired by the U.S. Coast Guard placed the buoy back on the beach.

Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

According to Smith, the contractor didn’t feel comfortable because the buoy was not secure enough.

The buoy was deposited on the Hilton Head Beach by Tropical Storm Irma in September.

Since then, it has become an essential photo op spot for visitors and even served as the backdrop for a wedding.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

