Festival goers walk past the shrimp boat Georgia Bulldog which was offering free tours during the Beaufort Shrimp Festival on Saturday at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Local

Shrimp and fun in good supply at the Beaufort Shrimp Festival

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

October 07, 2017 4:32 PM

The Beaufort Shrimp Festival returned to Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Saturday with local restaurants featuring their best shrimp dishes and plenty of family friendly fun and musical entertainment.

The day began early with the 5K Bridge Walk/Run.

At 11 a.m. the main festival began. Music was provided by Debbie McDaniel featuring Velma and Elaine, Souls Harbor, and Steel Rail Express. There was also an adult shrimp heading competition and a kids shrimp peeling contest, as well as an arts and crafts market and tours of the shrimp boat Georgia Bulldog.

The event is a production of Main Street Beaufort, USA.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

