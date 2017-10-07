Shrimp and fun in good supply at the Beaufort Shrimp Festival

The Beaufort Shrimp Festival returned to Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Saturday with local restaurants featuring their best shrimp dishes and plenty of family friendly fun and musical entertainment.
The day began early with the 5K Bridge Walk/Run.
At 11 a.m. the main festival began. Music was provided by Debbie McDaniel featuring Velma and Elaine, Souls Harbor, and Steel Rail Express. There was also an adult shrimp heading competition and a kids shrimp peeling contest, as well as an arts and crafts market and tours of the shrimp boat Georgia Bulldog.
The event is a production of Main Street Beaufort, USA.
