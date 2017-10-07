Fort Pulaski National Monument near Savannah is surrounded by flood waters after Tropical Storm Irma on Sept. 12.
Local

Fort Pulaski reopens, but rangers want visitors to come prepared

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 07, 2017 1:59 PM

Fort Pulaski National Monument has reopened for visitors after sustaining heavy damage during Tropical Storm Irma a month ago.

However, the park’s water system is still not operating in the historic area of the park, public information officer Joel Cadoff said in a news release. Visitors are advised to bring their own drinking water.

Portable toilets are available near the visitors center, but the picnic area restrooms are fully operational, according to the release.

Most trails on Cockspur Island are open, except for the Lighthouse Trail and a portion of the Dike System Trail, the release says. The Cockspur Island Lighthouse tower and island are closed to the public, including kayakers and boaters, due to preservation efforts.

Fort Pulaski National Monument’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, please visit www.nps.gov/fopu or follow the park on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

