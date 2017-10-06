BLM Savannah calls for resignation of county sheriff over inmate deaths

Black Lives Matter Savannah called for the resignation of Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher at Friday morning’s commission meeting, the Savannah Morning News reports.
“More black men have died in the Chatham County jail than the KKK has killed in 20 years,” read the “about” section of the group’s Facebook event page. “On Friday, we will speak to the press about our concern about the conditions of the jail.”
Four inmates have died since Wilcher took office, according to the Morning News.
The organization told the newspaper it will file a lawsuit against Wilcher if he doesn’t resign in the next 30 days.
Wilcher said he “has no intention of leaving his post,” the Morning News reports.
“We provide better health care in that jail than most (inmates) get on the street,” Wilcher told the newspaper.
One of the inmates who died was 60-year-old Anthony White, who died in September 2016.
In a WSAV interview about White’s death, Wilcher said, “It’s something we couldn’t prevent from (happening). It’s just something the Lord decided to do.”
That quote is now the cover photo for BLM Savannah’s Facebook page.
The group also posted a series of photos of the inmates who’ve died since Wilcher took office, asking people to “speak up” for them.
Friday morning’s protest is just the beginning. The group has six weeks of local protests planned, according to WJCL.
The group’s next protest is planned for 4 p.m. on Friday at Forsyth Park. The group “will have a public discussion/debate on the Savannah Confederate statue. That discussion will be followed by message and call to action,” the group’s Facebook event page reads.
A church sit-in is also planned for Sunday, Oct. 15.
