How more than 1,300 pink flamingos in Beaufort County helped fight breast cancer

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, but one group of survivors and their supporters got an early start in September with the help of more than 1,300 plastic pink flamingos.
Pledge the Pink — a new name for the annual Beaufort County breast cancer research fundraiser and race that previously was known as LoCo Motion — raised tens of thousands of dollars during the Sept. 21-24 event, organizers said in a news release.
The total amount of funds raised is still being tallied, the release said, but one part of the event, the Flocks of Love fundraiser in which plastic pink flamingos are “adopted” and proceeds help pay for mammograms, raised more than $66,000. Fundraising through Flocks of Love continues through Oct. 31 at www.pledgethepink.com/donate.
This year’s number of flamingo adoptions — 1,327 — topped last year’s Guinness World Record-setting number of 1,058. All the adopted flamingos were lined up at the Sept. 23 race’s finish line on Callawassie Island.
Other parts of the four-day event took place on Daufuskie Island and Hilton Head Island, and many participants ended up running or walking a total of 30 miles over the weekend.
The 1,298 registrants came from 48 states and 14 countries, the release said, and 81 percent of the participants were visiting from more than 100 miles away.
“Pledge The Pink has a huge national and international following. Just looking at the event as a tourism draw, we put a massive number of heads in beds during the event — more than 3,500 room nights,” said Pledge the Pink founder Laura Morgan in the news release. “But more importantly, we were able to raise funding for local breast care clinics.”
All funds raised by Pledge the Pink stay locally to help fund screening, treatment and research in the Lowcountry, the organizers said.
There are already more than 700 people signed up to return for next year’s event, scheduled for Oct. 25-28, 2018, the news release said. Early registration is $200 through Oct. 31 using the coupon code BOO2018.
For more information, visit www.pledgethepink.com.
