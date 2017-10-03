SC residents: Check your fridge for recalled ground turkey

Prestage Foods is recalling more than 38,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in South Carolina and other states because it may have metal shavings in the packaging.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday that the following products are being recalled:
▪ 1.3-pound white styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” or “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.
▪ 1.2-pound white styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.
▪ 1-pound white styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.
The recalled packages have the establishment number “P-22000” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were produced on Sept. 25 and 26. These items were shipped to stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, according to a USDA news release.
The agency says consumers who have purchased the recalled products should not consume them but instead should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
