A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip early Monday. John Locher AP

Here’s how you can check on loved ones in Vegas from Beaufort County

By Lisa Wilson

October 02, 2017 11:28 AM

As the death toll in last night’s Las Vegas shooting rises to more than 50 and the list of injured surpasses 400, many in Beaufort County find themselves worried about loved ones in the area.

Here are two things you can do to find out if loved ones are safe:

▪  Check the social media accounts of your friend or family member. Facebook has turned on its safety check feature so that people can mark themselves as safe.

▪  The City of Las Vegas has set up an information line for families. That number is 1-866-535-5654.

