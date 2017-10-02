Here’s how you can check on loved ones in Vegas from Beaufort County

As the death toll in last night’s Las Vegas shooting rises to more than 50 and the list of injured surpasses 400, many in Beaufort County find themselves worried about loved ones in the area.
Here are two things you can do to find out if loved ones are safe:
▪ Check the social media accounts of your friend or family member. Facebook has turned on its safety check feature so that people can mark themselves as safe.
▪ The City of Las Vegas has set up an information line for families. That number is 1-866-535-5654.
How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017
