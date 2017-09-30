Missing 45-pound-cat spotted in Palmetto Bluff area

Photos believed to be Toby, the missing serval cat from Hardeeville, were posted on Facebook Friday night by a Savannah woman who says her sister was vacationing in the area.
“She thought I’d enjoy the cool looking cat because I love animals,” Caroline Rahn said. “I remembered a cat like that missing from a few weeks back.”
The post, noting the cat was seen near a lagoon on Old Moreland Road in Palmetto Bluff, quickly made it to the missing Serval cat’s owner.
Toby’s owner, Christine Ismail, posted on Lost Paws Facebook page that the cat in the picture was indeed her pet.
“He is very thin and needs to be home to be taken care of properly,” Ismail said in the post. “If he’s close to the road and hearing cars it means (he is) getting tired and weaker.”
Ismail said she has been searching Palmetto Bluff for the cat. As of Saturday afternoon she had not updated that the cat was found.
A post by Ismail earlier this month said the cat was seen at the rear of Sun City and also near Palmetto Bluff and Lake View Road in Pritchardsville. She noted that cats typically roam in circles.
“Hikers and walkers please keep your eyes open,” Ismail said. “Remember he isn’t going to attack but stay quiet so he doesn’t run off.”
The two-year-old pet went missing from Ismail’s Plantation Drive home in Hardeeville in late August. Ismail previously said she suspects the cat broke through a window in the house.
Ismail said Toby has light-colored fur with dark spots and “makes a noise that sounds like a loud chirp,”.
Anyone with information can call:
▪ Jasper County Animal Control at 843-726-7519
▪ Beaufort County Animal Services at 843-255-5010.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
