Interested in Hilton Head Island’s history? This is just the event for you

Hilton Head Island has a rich and interesting history, and you can learn all about it at the Annual Hilton Head Island History Day on Saturday, Oct. 14.
The event will feature guided bike and trolley tours of noteworthy Hilton Head Island sights such as the Tabby Ruins and the Leamington Lighthouse, which was built in the the late 1800's.
In the morning, bike tours will depart every half hour from Mitchelville Beach Park between 9 and 10:30 a.m. These tours will involve between three and five miles of riding and will visit military sights around the island such as forts and the steam gun. A less riding intense tour will depart from Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks every half hour from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and will focus on native islander roots, the island’s agricultural history, and the significance of its waterways.
Two trolley tours will depart from the Coastal Discovery Museum between 9 and 9:30 a.m. and between 1 and 1:30 p.m. and will visit a number of historic sights.
Tickets for the bike tours are $15 and helmets are required. Tickets for the trolley tours are $25.
Lunch will be available from 11:30 to 2 p.m. for an additional price from Melly Mel’s Catering, and the event will close with a dinner at Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks from 5 to 7 p.m. dubbed a “Historic Lowcountry Dinner at an Historic Lowcountry Place”.
Tickets to the dinner will be $35 for adults and $15 for children. The Mt. Calvary Inspirational Dancers will perform and there will be a cash bar.
Those interested in attending can purchase tickets or find more info at hhihistoryday.eventbrite.com.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
