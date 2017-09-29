Has ICE shifted tactics in Beaufort County? Here’s what happened to this Hilton Head man

A recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest on Hilton Head Island has members of the county’s immigrant community worried and a local attorney wondering how her client attracted the attention of ICE.
Bluffton-based immigration attorney Aimee Deverall said her client has an old order of deportation but no criminal record and that, according to the man’s wife, he was walking out his front door to go to work Thursday when he was apprehended by ICE agents. The man has been in the country for 18 years and has two children, she said.
“This ... was different because being pulled over and sent over to ICE because of police contact is one thing,” Deverall said Thursday. “But getting ready to go to work and walking out your door and (having) ICE agents staking you out is another.”
This is the first time she’s seen this tactic — a reported stakeout in a neighborhood and targeted apprehension of someone with only an old deportation order — from ICE locally, she said. And she worries what it could mean for her clients — those who formerly would have been low-enforcement priorities before President Donald Trump’s administration — who are in the country illegally, have little to no criminal record and are trying to work toward citizenship.
Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his agency “assisted” ICE on Hilton Head on Thursday morning. He said he could not comment further on what type of assistance his agency provided, and that ICE would have to provide that information.
Bromage said the Sheriff’s Office might assist ICE once a month, if that, or “several times a year.” When asked if ICE informs his agency every time it’s in the county, Bromage said: “We communicate with ICE.”
The status of the Sheriff’s Office request to the Department of Homeland Security to revive its ICE 287(g) program — a controversial immigration enforcement tool that would allow specially trained deputies to investigate, apprehend and detain immigrants who are in the United States illegally — is unchanged, according to Bromage: it is still pending, and the program is not currently active.
ICE spokesman Bryan Cox confirmed there was no 287(g) program operating in Beaufort County. “If that changed we'd make a public announcement,” he said in an email to The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.
Cox declined to answer if there had been any ICE operations in the county Thursday. When asked how many people were might have been arrested or detained on that day, and over the past two weeks, Cox said: “We don't track stats down to the county level so I'm not sure how many arrests, if any, have taken place ... .”
He offered to look up individual cases if names or addresses were provided to his agency.
If there were any operations in the county Thursday or previously, they would not have been connected to ICE’s “Operation Safe City,” according to Cox.
That four-day operation, which concluded Wednesday, resulted in the arrest of almost 500 people and stretched from coast to coast. More than 300 had criminal convictions, according to ICE, the most prevalent of which was driving under the influence (86) which, in the past, would have been a lower-priority offense. The operation netted 18 gang members or affiliates, according to the agency, and 104 previously deported criminal aliens.
Deverall said her office phone was “ringing off the hook” Thursday. That evening she was still trying to get a sense for what was going on, but she worried the fear in Beaufort County’s immigrant community was comparable to that in February, when ICE agents arrested more than 200 people across the Southeast.
Deverall said she’d heard from a fellow attorney in southern Georgia who recently had a client — with a similar background — detained by ICE in a manner similar to Thursday’s action on Hilton Head.
In May, Cox told the Packet and the Gazette: “(T)his agency only conducts targeted enforcement. ICE does not conduct checkpoints, nor sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately.”
Given Thursday’s event, the question in Deverall’s mind: What makes someone a target?
“What about these people is calling ICE’s attention to them to come sit outside their homes?” she said. “Is it enough just have a final deportation order?
“This is going to be really devastating to people,” she continued. “I’ve been sick to my stomach all day.”
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
