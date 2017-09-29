Coast Guard: Want a selfie with Hilton Head’s big buoy? This is your last weekend to do it.

Hilton Head’s newest landmark — a 13,000-pound red Coast Guard Buoy that washed up on Coligny Beach after Tropical Storm Irma — will likely be gone from the island after Tuesday.
As of Friday morning, a contractor planned to excavate the buoy from the beach that day, according to Lt. J.B. Zorn of the U.S. Coast Guard station in Charleston. The contractor also planned a “possible” pickup of the buoy Wednesday, Zorn said Friday morning.
The Coast Guard had few other details Friday and does not know specific times of removal yet. The contractor’s plans could change, he said.
But residents who haven’t gotten a photograph with the buoy still have the weekend to head to the beach and strike a pose.
Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs
