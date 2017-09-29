More Videos

    Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound.

Local

Coast Guard: Want a selfie with Hilton Head’s big buoy? This is your last weekend to do it.

By Kasia Kovacs

kkovacs@islandpacket.com

September 29, 2017 11:09 AM

Hilton Head’s newest landmark — a 13,000-pound red Coast Guard Buoy that washed up on Coligny Beach after Tropical Storm Irma — will likely be gone from the island after Tuesday.

Read More

As of Friday morning, a contractor planned to excavate the buoy from the beach that day, according to Lt. J.B. Zorn of the U.S. Coast Guard station in Charleston. The contractor also planned a “possible” pickup of the buoy Wednesday, Zorn said Friday morning.

    A Kentucky couple was married at Hilton Head Island's Coligny beach last weekend. The bride says a giant red buoy that washed ashore from Tropical Storm Irma was just one sign the couple's wedding was meant to be.

The Coast Guard had few other details Friday and does not know specific times of removal yet. The contractor’s plans could change, he said.

But residents who haven’t gotten a photograph with the buoy still have the weekend to head to the beach and strike a pose.

Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs

