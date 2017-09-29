Bob Sofaly Special to The Island Packet
The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance is only weeks away. Here’s what you can expect.

By Michael Olinger

September 29, 2017 9:28 AM

Are you ready for a trip back in time? The 16th annual Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance will begin on Friday, Oct. 27, and run through Sunday, Nov. 5, and promises to have all the classic cars — and even some planes — that you can handle.

Events will include lavish parties and galas as well as racing and showcases. Even film enthusiasts and cigar lovers will have something to entertain them among the festival’s reveries.

And you never know what might happen. Last year, a 1938 Packard convertable rolled into a lagoon.

This year’s events will kick off the day before the official start of the festival on Thursday, Oct. 26, at a Pace Lap Party at Savannah’s City Market. That party will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and will be followed the next day by the Savannah Speed Classic, which will run from Friday, Oct. 27, to Sunday, Oct. 29. Tickets to the Speed Classic start at $15. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

After the Classic and A SCAD Open Studio Night event at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at SCAD’s Alexander Hall, festivities will move to the Hilton Head area.

The Hilton Head Island Flights and Fancy Aeroport Gala will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton Head Island Airport.

The Port Royal Golf Club will be home for the Car Club Showcase on Saturday, Nov. 4, and the Concours D’Elegance on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Free parking will be available Nov. 4 and 5 at the Hilton Head Island School Complex. Shuttles will run continuously between the school and Port Royal Golf Club.

A number of awards will be presented at the festival, and Ken Gross and Robert Jepson Jr. have been chosen as this year’s Pinnacle Collector and Honored Collector.

Find more event and ticket info at HHIconcours.com.

