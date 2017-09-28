Harbour Town
Harbour Town vs. Myrtle Beach boardwalk: Your vote picks the best

By Lisa Wilson

September 28, 2017 7:28 AM

Harbour Town is a finalist for the Destination Award in the South Carolina Branded Awards, and popular vote will determine the winner.

The awards, sponsored by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, are meant to recognize products and places that embody “the true essence of who we are, what we’ve been, and what our future holds,” according to the awards website.

In particular, the site says, the Destination Award goes to the location or event that is a South Carolina “must see.”

Harbour Town, at Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, is facing off against two other finalists in the category: Myrtle Beach’s Oceanfront Boardwalk and Greenville’s Main Street.

Other categories being decided by popular vote are Brewery of the Year, Iconic Sports Moment and Taste of the State.

Winners will be announced Nov. 2 at a program in Columbia.

Cast your vote online at http://scbranded.com/vote-for-your-favorites.

