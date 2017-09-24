Hilton Head Island Beach is in the running for Southern Living competition

Hilton Head Island Beach has been nominated for best beach in the Southern Living “South’s Best 2018” competition.
The beach made the top ten best beaches in the 2017 competition.
Voting is open until Oct. 9 and can be completed by clicking here.
It is one of nine beaches nominated in South Carolina for the competition including Huntington Island Beach Park, Myrtle Beach, Pawley’s Island, Sullivan’s Island, Edisto Beach, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms, Kiawah Beachwalker Park and Kiawah Island.
This year’s categories for the contest also include restaurants, barbecue joints, beaches, breweries, cities, festivals, grocery stores and small towns.
Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks and Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana Restaurant, both on Hilton Head Island, have been nominated for the restaurant category.
Anchorage 1770 in Beaufort, Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island and Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton have been nominated for the hotel category.
Beaufort and Bluffton have been nominated for the best small town category.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
