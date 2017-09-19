Beaufort County loves to workout. And this new national poll proves it.

More Videos 0:58 Hermine, Matthew and Irma: By the numbers Pause 0:49 Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe 1:17 How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 0:40 Bluffton makes room for parking in Old Town 0:22 Smoke pours from Beaufort home after fire 0:51 Demonstrators protest SC Attorney General Alan Wilson's stance against DACA 1:03 Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 0:53 Hurricane Maria's path changes slightly 1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:34 Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Want to get fit in '17? These tips from a Hilton Head trainer will help Want to get fit in 2017? These tips from Christopher Hobbs of Bluffton-Hilton Head's Powerhouse Gym will help. Hobbs is a master trainer and nationally-ranked bodybuilder. Jan. 4, 2017. Want to get fit in 2017? These tips from Christopher Hobbs of Bluffton-Hilton Head's Powerhouse Gym will help. Hobbs is a master trainer and nationally-ranked bodybuilder. Jan. 4, 2017. Josh Mitelman Staff video

Want to get fit in 2017? These tips from Christopher Hobbs of Bluffton-Hilton Head's Powerhouse Gym will help. Hobbs is a master trainer and nationally-ranked bodybuilder. Jan. 4, 2017. Josh Mitelman Staff video