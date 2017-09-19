More Videos

    Want to get fit in 2017? These tips from Christopher Hobbs of Bluffton-Hilton Head's Powerhouse Gym will help. Hobbs is a master trainer and nationally-ranked bodybuilder. Jan. 4, 2017.

Want to get fit in 2017? These tips from Christopher Hobbs of Bluffton-Hilton Head's Powerhouse Gym will help. Hobbs is a master trainer and nationally-ranked bodybuilder. Jan. 4, 2017. Josh Mitelman Staff video
Want to get fit in 2017? These tips from Christopher Hobbs of Bluffton-Hilton Head's Powerhouse Gym will help. Hobbs is a master trainer and nationally-ranked bodybuilder. Jan. 4, 2017. Josh Mitelman Staff video

Local

Beaufort County loves to workout. And this new national poll proves it.

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

September 19, 2017 11:32 AM

Have you exercised this week? A new study claims that many of your Beaufort County neighbors have.

The Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort area was recognized as the seventh highest exercise community in the United States in 2016, according to new report published Tuesday.

A Gallup-Sharecare State of American Well-Being report rated 189 communities in America based on the percentage of respondents who indicated that they exercised 30 or more minutes, three or more days in the last week.

Almost two-thirds of residents claimed to exercise regularly in the top 10 exercise communities, while less than half of those in the lowest 10 communities did so.

In Hilton Head Island–Bluffton–Beaufort, 61.4% of respondents claimed to exercise regularly.

Boulder, Colo., was the number one exercise community, where almost 70% of their residents indicated they exercise regularly. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, N.C., was the nation’s lowest community for regular exercise, with only 41.8% of their residents exercising regularly.

Nationally, the rates for regular exercise were at their highest point in the nine years since Gallup and Sharecare began the report. Those exercising 30 minutes or more, three or more days per week, jumped two percent since 2008. Those who didn’t exercise at all declined by almost 3 points during the same time period.

Here’s the full list of the top and bottom 10 cities.

Communities with highest rates of regular exercise:

1. Boulder, Colo.

2. Fort Collins, Colo.

3. San Luis Obispo–Paso Robles, Cal.

4. Greeley, Colo.

5. Santa Rosa, Cal.

6. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

7. Hilton Head Island–Bluffton–Beaufort, S.C.

8. Anchorage, Alaska

9. Clarksville, Tenn./Ky.

10. Chico, Cal.

Communities with the lowest rates of regular exercise:

180. Roanoke, Va.

181. Rockford, Ill.

182. Gulfport–Biloxi–Pascagoula, Miss.

183. Spartanburg, S.C.

184. Buffalo–Cheektowaga–Niagara Falls, N.Y.

185. Toledo, Ohio

186. Montgomery, Ala.

187. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

188. Akron, Ohio

189. Hickory–Lenoir–Morganton, N.C.

The data was based on a subset of 354,473 phone interviews with adults across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Previously, the Beaufort County area also ranked top 10 in the country among the highest well-being and healthy eating communities, according to the 2017 Gallup-Sharecare State of American Well-Being Index.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

