‘Life-threatening’ rip currents, dangerous waves off coastal South Carolina Sunday

Beaufort County will be under a high surf advisory Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. The NWS also issued a high rip current risk for Beaufort County, in effect all of Sunday.
Powerful waves will reach 4 to 6 feet, with some waves growing taller than 7 feet, according to Saturday’s alert.
The NWS warned beachgoers to stay out of the water, as “large breaking waves will be dangerous to anyone who enters the surf,” the alert stated. The rip currents could be “life-threatening.”
Mariners should “use extreme caution,” the NWS alert stated. Structures in the ocean, such as piers and jetties, are especially dangerous.
The alert is in effect for Beaufort and Charleston counties, as well as the coastal parts of Colleton and Jasper counties.
The dangerous conditions are due to Tropical Storm Jose, which as of 5 p.m. Saturday was about 480 miles away from North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. Jose is on track to go northward, however, away from South Carolina and on a possible path toward Massachusetts.
Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs
Comments