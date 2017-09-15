File
When will your toll-free Cross Island Parkway drive end?

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 15, 2017 10:18 AM

Drivers on Hilton Head Island have just a few more days to use the Cross Island Parkway toll-free.

Beginning 12:01 a.m. Monday, S.C. Department of Transportation officials will re-instate toll collections that S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster waived Sept. 8 to facilitate Hurricane Irma evacuation, according to an SCDOT news release sent Friday.

When the toll booths reopen​, the cost will remain $1.25 cash or 75 cents with a Palmetto Pass.

Last year, SCDOT suspended the toll for weeks as Hurricane Matthew recovery occurred.

The 7.5-mile parkway opened in 1998.

SCDOT officials have said the debt taken on by the state to build the road is scheduled to be paid off by June 30, 2021.

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

