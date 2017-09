More Videos 0:36 Too close for comfort: Hilton Head woman photographs sharks swimming in the shallows Pause 0:34 The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason 2:16 Here's what the Edisto Beach Police Department saw during and after Irma 1:17 How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 5:51 Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 1:09 Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach 0:57 Saturday school? Here's why it could soon be a reality for Beaufort County kids 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." 1:30 A look at South Forest Beach as hotels clean up after Irma 2:09 Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Too close for comfort: Hilton Head woman photographs sharks swimming in the shallows Elizabeth Kokinakos was walking with her family on the beach on Thursday morning on Hilton Head Island when she saw something that both amazed and terrified her. Elizabeth Kokinakos was walking with her family on the beach on Thursday morning on Hilton Head Island when she saw something that both amazed and terrified her. Delayna Earley Staff video

