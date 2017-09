More Videos 2:54 Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees Pause 1:14 'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma 1:12 Downtown Beaufort is mostly dry again the day after Irma 0:34 The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason 0:52 Irma Hilton Head Plantation: Here's what to do with your yard debris 2:00 Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine 3:26 Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma 1:19 Hurricane Irma flooding at Harbour Town 1:03 MCAS Beaufort cleans up after Tropical Storm Irma 1:06 How Palmetto Bay Marina fared in Tropical Storm Irma's storm surge Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine While the storm surge from Hurricane Irma brought water into the shops at Sea Pines' South Beach Marina Village on Monday, there doesn't appear to be any extensive damage from the flooding. Here's what a reporter saw on Tuesday. While the storm surge from Hurricane Irma brought water into the shops at Sea Pines' South Beach Marina Village on Monday, there doesn't appear to be any extensive damage from the flooding. Here's what a reporter saw on Tuesday. Alex Kincaid and Ashley Jean Reese akincaid@islandpacket.com

