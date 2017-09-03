Fall is almost here, which hopefully means more outside time

More Videos 0:47 What NOT to do when taking family beach photos Pause 1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 0:44 Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:53 Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:33 Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 1:01 A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you 2:55 Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 0:33 Whoops! Watch Mayor Lisa Sulka's reaction to the men's shenanigans on 'The Bachelorette' 1:03 Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds September means that Fall is coming! During the summer months it is often too hot to go outside and do anything that doesn't involve swimming, but now that it is supposed to be getting cooler, going to the playground isn't as unbearable. September means that Fall is coming! During the summer months it is often too hot to go outside and do anything that doesn't involve swimming, but now that it is supposed to be getting cooler, going to the playground isn't as unbearable. Delayna Earley Staff video

September means that Fall is coming! During the summer months it is often too hot to go outside and do anything that doesn't involve swimming, but now that it is supposed to be getting cooler, going to the playground isn't as unbearable. Delayna Earley Staff video