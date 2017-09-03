Fall is almost here, which hopefully means more outside time

Let’s be honest, it gets so hot in Beaufort during the summer that the thought of doing anything outside apart from swimming in a pool or the beach just sounds miserable.
Labor Day typically marks the beginning of the end of the summer season, which means that Fall is right around the corner.
Typically, the Fall months are still warm but a lot more bearable than the summer months, which hopefully means that locals will be spending more time enjoying the outdoors.
For those families with children, you will more than likely want to go to a park with a playground so that your kids can burn off some of that extra energy from sitting in class all day.
There are many parks with playgrounds to choose from in Beaufort County, but check out the attached video to see just a few on Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and in Beaufort that the locals really love.
