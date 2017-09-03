Fall is almost here, which hopefully means more outside time

More Videos

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos 0:47

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos

Pause
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:44

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you 1:01

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Whoops! Watch Mayor Lisa Sulka's reaction to the men's shenanigans on 'The Bachelorette' 0:33

Whoops! Watch Mayor Lisa Sulka's reaction to the men's shenanigans on 'The Bachelorette'

Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds 1:03

Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds

  • Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds

    September means that Fall is coming! During the summer months it is often too hot to go outside and do anything that doesn't involve swimming, but now that it is supposed to be getting cooler, going to the playground isn't as unbearable.

September means that Fall is coming! During the summer months it is often too hot to go outside and do anything that doesn't involve swimming, but now that it is supposed to be getting cooler, going to the playground isn't as unbearable. Delayna Earley Staff video
September means that Fall is coming! During the summer months it is often too hot to go outside and do anything that doesn't involve swimming, but now that it is supposed to be getting cooler, going to the playground isn't as unbearable. Delayna Earley Staff video

Local

Fall is almost here, which hopefully means more outside time

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

September 03, 2017 10:46 PM

Let’s be honest, it gets so hot in Beaufort during the summer that the thought of doing anything outside apart from swimming in a pool or the beach just sounds miserable.

Labor Day typically marks the beginning of the end of the summer season, which means that Fall is right around the corner.

Typically, the Fall months are still warm but a lot more bearable than the summer months, which hopefully means that locals will be spending more time enjoying the outdoors.

For those families with children, you will more than likely want to go to a park with a playground so that your kids can burn off some of that extra energy from sitting in class all day.

There are many parks with playgrounds to choose from in Beaufort County, but check out the attached video to see just a few on Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and in Beaufort that the locals really love.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds

View More Video