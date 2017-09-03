Tips from a pro: What NOT to do when taking family beach photos

Any professional photographer will tell you that one of the worst times to take photos outside is in the middle of the day.
Unfortunatuly that is when most families decide to go to the beach.
The good thing is, there are ways to work around the harsh, midday sunlight to still walk away from your day at the beach with nice photographs of your family and friends to cherish for years to come.
So if you can’t make it back out to the beach to take photos during “golden hour” or early in the morning, check out the attached video for a few tips on what you should not do to ensure you get the best family photos possible.
As a side note, all of the photos portrayed in the video were taken on a sunny day at around 12:30 p.m. on Coligny Beach. The camera used was a Nikon D7000 with a 17-55mm F/2.8 lens attached.
