At least 185 homes without power in Beaufort County after fallen tree closes road

At least 185 residences are without power in northern Beaufort County — primarily in the Seabrook area — after a tree fell on to lines, according to SCE&G and the Burton Fire District.
Dan Byrne, spokesman for the fire district, said Thursday morning that the fallen tree on Seabrook Road near Achurch Road is also blocking Seabrook Road. The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m.
Fire crews are at the scene and the road is closed until further notice.
SCE&G has not yet released an official cause for the outage.
This story will be updated.
