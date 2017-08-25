More Videos

    We have had a lot of rain in Beaufort lately, so here is a fun science project you can do at home with ingredients you have in your cabinets at home when playing outside isn't an option.

Gathering STEAM? This festival trying to get kids fired up about learning

By Delayna Earley

dearley@islandpacket.com

August 25, 2017 6:24 PM

More than 700 people came to the Port Royal Sound Foundation Maritime Center for its inaugural STEAM Festival on Saturday afternoon.

The Maritime Center and the festival’s sponsors wanted to show kids how STEAM subjects — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — can be applied to fun and important careers.

Local business, schools and organizations performed demonstrations and experiments to engage the kids and their parents, and show them how they can apply what they are learning in their STEAM classes to the real world.

“You can do really cool things like be a marine biologist or a fighter pilot or whatever you want to be,” Jody Hayward, executive director of the maritime center said. “It’s looking beyond going to class and doing math or any of these other subjects.”

The event was free to the public, and the center has plans to make this an annual event.

