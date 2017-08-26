More Videos

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew 2:59

Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee 3:04

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

Family crabbing on Hilton Head gets an unexpected visitor 0:16

Life advice from Mr. (bleep) 1:01

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 1:44

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Miss Beaufort High's first football game? Here are some highlights 1:07

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank 0:35

Rainy day? Check out this fun and inexpensive science project

We have had a lot of rain in Beaufort lately, so here is a fun science project you can do at home with ingredients you have in your cabinets at home when playing outside isn't an option.
Delayna Earley Staff video
Local

Island Packet reporter Wade Livingston sat down for a beer with Hilton Head Island barfly, Ken Peterson, more widely known as Mr. A--hole, to find out what his top five insults are and why he feels the need to say them.