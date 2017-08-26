More Videos

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew 2:59

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew

Pause
How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee 3:04

Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee

Shark bites surging on Hilton Head. Here's why we've seen 8 attacks this summer 1:15

Shark bites surging on Hilton Head. Here's why we've seen 8 attacks this summer

Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 1:44

Hemp or pot: What's the difference?

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

Miss Beaufort High's first football game? Here are some highlights 1:07

Miss Beaufort High's first football game? Here are some highlights

How would you spend $650 million? 0:53

How would you spend $650 million?

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why. 0:30

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why.

  • Family crabbing on Hilton Head gets an unexpected visitor

    A family from New Jersey and New York visiting get a a visit from an unexpected marine animal while crabbing at Cross Island boat landing on Hilton Head Island.

Family crabbing on Hilton Head gets an unexpected visitor

A family from New Jersey and New York visiting get a a visit from an unexpected marine animal while crabbing at Cross Island boat landing on Hilton Head Island.
Nicole Morano Submitted video
Life advice from Mr. (bleep)

Local

Life advice from Mr. (bleep)

Island Packet reporter Wade Livingston sat down for a beer with Hilton Head Island barfly, Ken Peterson, more widely known as Mr. A--hole, to find out what his top five insults are and why he feels the need to say them.