Anahi Medrano sells a Powerball lottery ticket at a convenience store in Dallas Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Lottery officials said the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing has reached $700 million. The second -largest on record for any U.S. lottery game.
Anahi Medrano sells a Powerball lottery ticket at a convenience store in Dallas Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Lottery officials said the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing has reached $700 million. The second -largest on record for any U.S. lottery game. LM Otero AP Photo
Anahi Medrano sells a Powerball lottery ticket at a convenience store in Dallas Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Lottery officials said the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing has reached $700 million. The second -largest on record for any U.S. lottery game. LM Otero AP Photo

Local

Someone in Savannah was a winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

August 26, 2017 1:06 PM

Wednesday’s enormous and ever growing Powerball Lottery jackpot was claimed by a single winner from Massachusetts, but one Savannah resident did pretty well, also, winning $50,000, WJCL reports.

The winner has yet to step forward to claim their winnings, according to WJCL, and it is unknown at this point if they might not know that they won or if they are simply being patient.

The $50,000 ticket was sold at a Circle K at 1006 King George Boulevard in Savannah, reports WJCL. Thirteen other $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Peach State.

Georgia also saw two $1 million winners on Wednesday, and one who used their Power Play option to turn their $50,000 into $200,000, WJCL reports. More than 331,000 additional Georgia players came away with at least something on Wednesday, with their collective winnings totalling over $1.8 million.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew 2:59

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew
How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout
Life advice from Mr. (bleep) 1:01

Life advice from Mr. (bleep)

View More Video