Someone in Savannah was a winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

Wednesday’s enormous and ever growing Powerball Lottery jackpot was claimed by a single winner from Massachusetts, but one Savannah resident did pretty well, also, winning $50,000, WJCL reports.
The winner has yet to step forward to claim their winnings, according to WJCL, and it is unknown at this point if they might not know that they won or if they are simply being patient.
The $50,000 ticket was sold at a Circle K at 1006 King George Boulevard in Savannah, reports WJCL. Thirteen other $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Peach State.
Georgia also saw two $1 million winners on Wednesday, and one who used their Power Play option to turn their $50,000 into $200,000, WJCL reports. More than 331,000 additional Georgia players came away with at least something on Wednesday, with their collective winnings totalling over $1.8 million.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments