Good news for fans of Frank Lloyd Wright’s work: Auldbrass tickets still available

Thanks to some architecture-loving eager beavers, there are still about 300 tickets available to tour Auldbrass Plantation, Beaufort County’s Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece.
Tickets for a second weekend of 2017 tours went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
An hour later, The Beaufort County Open Land Trust had received several hundred emails and phone calls, and the organization wrote on it’s Facebook page “Auldbrass 2017 tickets are sold out!”
“We are processing all of the requests manually in the order in which they were received. If you placed a request we will contact you shortly with further details,” the post said.
Two days later, after that processingwas donbe, trust staff realized that the stack of phone calls and emails they received included dozens of duplicates.
Some people sent up to four emails, according to Cindy Baysden, executive director of the Open Land Trust said on Thursday.
“People are just so eager,” Baysden said. “I don’t think they trusted that we were going to answer, but yes, we will keep on answering.”
As a result of all the duplicates, Baysden said, there’s still a little more than 100 tickets available for Saturday, Nov. 11, and about 200 available for Sunday, Nov. 12.
Auldbrass Plantation is a private estate owned by Hollywood movie producer Joel Silver, but opens its doors to the public every two years as part of a fundraiser for the Beaufort County Open Land Trust.
Tickets for the 2015 and the initial 2017 tours sold out within minutes and caused the Trust’s website to crash. Hundreds of hopefuls were left empty-handed.
After hearing the news, Silver offered to open his house up for a second weekend of tours, according Baysden.
Instead of handling the ticket sales on the organization’s website, the Trust decided to process the tickets manually this time.
Since people were not supposed to call or email before the tickets went on sale, Baysden said there was a rush of phone calls when the clock struck 10 a.m. Tuesday. The voice mail box quickly filled up. And as volunteers tried to clear it, the voice mail box filled up again within minutes.
Overall, Baysden said the manual process went much smoother than dealing with it online.
“Online there was such a rush that the computer couldn’t handle it, and people just kept trying and trying,” she said. “This way (processing the requests manually), people would at least have a better idea of what was going on.”
The tickets cost $150 and the tours will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 12.
Those interested in buying a ticket can call the Open Land Trust at 843-521-2175 or email your name and phone number to info@openlandtrust.com. Someone will call you back.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
