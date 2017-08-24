Keep your eyes peeled! Missing Hardeeville exotic cat still on the prowl

More Videos 0:31 Have you seen this exotic cat? He's 45 pounds and missing from Hardeeville Pause 0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 2:44 'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation 0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference? 2:33 Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags 2:14 Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know 0:30 Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why. 1:38 York Co. judge throws out Confederate flag lawsuit by N.C. man 0:43 Lowcountry college students share top 5 dorm life must-haves Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Have you seen this exotic cat? He's 45 pounds and missing from Hardeeville Christine Ismail submitted this short video clip off Toby, a serval cat, playing with Hildi, a cat that was raised with Toby. Ismail wants people to know that while Toby has cat-like tendencies, "he's not a pet for anyone other than the ones who raised him." Christine Ismail submitted this short video clip off Toby, a serval cat, playing with Hildi, a cat that was raised with Toby. Ismail wants people to know that while Toby has cat-like tendencies, "he's not a pet for anyone other than the ones who raised him." Christine Ismail

