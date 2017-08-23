Toby the 45-pound serval cat was reported missing from a home in Hardeeville.
Toby the 45-pound serval cat was reported missing from a home in Hardeeville. Christine Ismail Submitted
Toby the 45-pound serval cat was reported missing from a home in Hardeeville. Christine Ismail Submitted

Local

No, you’re not seeing things! This 45-pound cat is missing from Hardeeville

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

August 23, 2017 3:37 PM

If you see this missing cat, you’re likely to remember it.

Toby, a roughly 45-pound, 2-year-old serval cat, went missing from a Plantation Drive home in Hardeeville sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, owner Christine Ismail said.

“He is such an exotic looking animal,” she said “He can be intimidating.”

Toby has light-colored fur with dark spots and “makes a noise that sounds like a loud chirp,” Ismail said. His owner is concerned a hunter may mistake Toby for a wild game animal.

“I’m sure he’s scared, but he’s not harmful or going to attack anyone,” she said. “He cuddles with me and loves me. I don’t think he would approach any strangers.”

Ismail said she suspects Toby broke through a window in the home and may be injured.

Searching for Toby has been a challenge, she said, because he isn’t microchipped and the area around her home is very marshy.

Anyone with information can call:

▪  Jasper County Animal Control at 843-726-7519

▪  Beaufort County Animal Services at 843-255-5010.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why.

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why. 0:30

Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why.
Jackknifed truck brings northbound I-95 traffic to standstill 0:24

Jackknifed truck brings northbound I-95 traffic to standstill
Here is what a Lowcountry eclipse looks like from 8,500 feet 0:40

Here is what a Lowcountry eclipse looks like from 8,500 feet

View More Video