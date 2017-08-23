No, you’re not seeing things! This 45-pound cat is missing from Hardeeville

If you see this missing cat, you’re likely to remember it.

Toby, a roughly 45-pound, 2-year-old serval cat, went missing from a Plantation Drive home in Hardeeville sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, owner Christine Ismail said.

“He is such an exotic looking animal,” she said “He can be intimidating.”

Toby has light-colored fur with dark spots and “makes a noise that sounds like a loud chirp,” Ismail said. His owner is concerned a hunter may mistake Toby for a wild game animal.

“I’m sure he’s scared, but he’s not harmful or going to attack anyone,” she said. “He cuddles with me and loves me. I don’t think he would approach any strangers.”

Ismail said she suspects Toby broke through a window in the home and may be injured.

Searching for Toby has been a challenge, she said, because he isn’t microchipped and the area around her home is very marshy.

Anyone with information can call:

▪ Jasper County Animal Control at 843-726-7519

▪ Beaufort County Animal Services at 843-255-5010.