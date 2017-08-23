In this file photo, Sea Pines security officer Charles Metropolis gives directions to a motorist entering Sea Pines at the development’s Greenwood Drive security gate.
Local

This Sea Pines thoroughfare expected to get a fresh look next month

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

August 23, 2017 11:36 AM

Sea Pines Plantation will be resurfacing Plantation Drive, one of the plantation’s main roads, next month, according to a community update.

The project will begin on Sept. 5 and is expected to last about three to four weeks, weather permitting, the update said.

“As you may be aware, select roadways in Sea Pines are set to undergo major road resurfacing improvements in 2017,” the update said. “This work will improve the aesthetics and the safety of these roadways.”

The resurfacing, which includes milling, paving, and installing new curbing in certain areas, will take place between Lighthouse Road and Greenwood Drive, the update said. The project will impact about a one-mile stretch of roadway, according to Google Maps.

Traffic delays are expected, but visitors and residents will still be able to use the road. Flaggers will be present, and there will be intermittent lane closures, the update said.

Crews will be working Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Fridays, crews will work between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. No work will take place on observed holidays, according to the update.

The public is asked to use caution in the area.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

Project Timeline:

▪  Sept. 5 to Sept. 18: removal of curbs and some sidewalks at the intersection of Plantation Drive and Greenwood Drive.

▪  Sept. 18 to Sept. 25: installation of curbs and sidewalks.

▪  Sept. 25 to Oct. 2: paving and temporary striping. Thirty days after paving, thermo striping and crosswalk stamping will be completed.

Source: Sea Pines Community Services Associates

