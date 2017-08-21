Witnesses cite rip current in drowning of Hilton Head Island man on Saturday

A Hilton Head Island man drowned Saturday off Sea Pines beach, according to the Beaufort County Coroner's Office.
Andrew Harper, 61, died Saturday afternoon, according to Deputy Coroner Debbie Youmans.
According to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report, witnesses said a rip current may have contributed to Harper's death.
The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. off South Sea Pines Drive in Sea Pines Plantation.
This story will be updated.
