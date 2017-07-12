Could Beaufort County soon experience street flooding the way Charleston does?

How many times each year would you be able to tolerate if saltwater regularly created pools in your front yard or flooded the streets you use to get to work every day?
A report released Wednesday by the Union of Concerned Scientists lists hundreds of communities that will be inundated with flooding in the decades to come, and Beaufort County is among the areas of concern.
“Its no longer a questions of if sea level is rising and the rate is accelerating, it’s a question of when,” said Erika Spanger-Siegfried, a lead author on the study. “And for South Carolina, (rising seas) will cause almost a coast-wide problem later this century.”
The report, called “When Rising Seas Hit Home,” identifies what will happen to areas not once they are underwater, but in the decades beforehand, when the water steadily encroaches on land.
Within 45 years, or by as early as 2060, more than 270 coastal U.S. communities — including many that seldom or never experience tidal flooding today — will be chronically inundated, given moderate sea level rise, according to the report.
“This threat is flying under the radar for many communities, but the reality is going to be showing up on doorsteps in the form of coastal flooding in coming centuries,” Spanger-Siegfried said. “And as a country, we need to be focusing much more seriously on the effects of sea level rise.”
While the Lowcountry is no stranger to coastal flooding, the majority of the state’s coastal communities will experience chronic, high-tide flooding within the next few decades.
Although Beaufort County has yet to reach a “chronic inundation” threshold, when 10 percent or more of its usable, non-wetland area floods at least 26 times per year, it may not be far off, according to the report.
By 2060, under moderate sea level rise or about 2 feet, the scientists predicts 12 percent of Hilton Head Island and 16 percent of St. Helena Island will experience floods at an average rate of every other week.
After a higher sea level rise and a few more decades, the outlook for the County looks even bleaker.
By 2060, under a high sea level rise or about 3 feet, 26 percent of Hilton Head Island, 27 percent of St. Helena Island, 14 percent of Beaufort and Port Royal and 12 percent of Bluffton will face chronic flooding.
And by 2100, under moderate sea level rise or about 4 feet, chronic floods also will affect:
▪ 58 percent of Hilton Head Island
▪ 59 percent of St. Helena Island
▪ 29 percent of Beaufort- Port Royal
▪ 25 percent of Bluffton
▪ 20 percent of Hardeeville
▪ 17 percent of Ridgeland
Although the communities can cope with the water at first, this persistent flooding could eventually render neighborhoods, commercial districts and recreational areas unusable and make normal routines and drives more difficult.
‘This is a problem of national scale’
Wednesday’s report by the nonprofit comes at a time when climate change is seen as a highly polarized issue and leaders cannot agree on what measures should be taken.
Despite the Trump administration recently pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accord, the international agreement to reduce greenhouse gases, states and cities have vowed to uphold the agreement’s goals in their own jurisdictions.
Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling was one of the first leaders to sign a letter committing to the agreement. He also formed the Beaufort/Port Royal Sea Level Rise Task Force, which released its final report was released in May, in order to identify areas of concern and strategies to limit damage from the rising seas.
Although these initiatives are vital stepping stones, the Union of Concerned Scientists report points out that most communities don’t have the finances to make the necessary changes themselves.
“Homeowners, residents and community leaders are not going to be able to solve this problem on their own,” Spanger-Siegfried said. “This is a problem of national scale and we need the federal government to start responding to what is this ballooning sea level rise issue with strong policies and resources to address it.”
The scientists deemed three categories of policy response critical — halting or phasing out current policies that perpetuate risky coastal development, enhancing existing policy frameworks and creating bold new policies and measures adequate for the scale of coastal risks.
Updating flood risk maps was one example they gave as an essential response in preparing for the latest projections of sea level rise.
Last week, FEMA released new Beaufort County flood maps for the first time since the late 1980s and early 1990s. Those maps are not yet posted online for public viewing, though.
