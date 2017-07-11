Why this Bluffton baby is #AmericaStrong, per ABC World News Tonight

Carter Louise Settle, the Bluffton baby who’s just over two weeks old — and has her face on a giant pink billboard in Hardeeville — is, according to ABC World News Tonight, “America Strong.”

She made her second appearance on ABC in a week, during a roughly one-and-a-half-minute segment called America Strong that closed out Monday night’s newcast.

“Finally, America Strong: the wait lasting 137 years is over,” broadcaster David Muir said, introducing the segment, the story of how little Carter broke a streak that lasted four generations, during which time no girls were born into the Settle family.

The story, first reported by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette, was picked up by the Associated Press and U.S. News and World Report. Good Morning America and Yahoo! later ran their own versions. You can even see Carter’s face on the Independent’s website, a London-based British outlet.

The backstory: Carter was born June 25 at Coast Carolina Hospital. She was 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Will Settle, director of sales for Marlin Outdoor Advertising, was surprised to learn his co-workers had put up a 12-foot-by-24-foot vinyl birth announcement — complete with little Carter’s yawning mug — on a giant pink billboard off S.C. 315, along Settle’s sales route.

“It’s a very neat story to be able to tell her, that she was on a billboard and on the news,” Settle told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette last week.

“And I think we look forward to being able to tell her about it one day.”