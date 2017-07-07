This isn’t your grandfather’s storm water drain

As part of its May River Road streetscape improvements, the town of Bluffton is looking to improve the quality of the storm water draining into the May River.
It’s doing so by using a stormwater treatment device -- new to Bluffton -- called a hydrodynamic separator. It works by channeling storm water through it in a way that removes debris from the runoff.
Called a dual vortex separator, the device is manufactured by Oldcastle Stormwater Solutions and was installed on June 10, according to Bluffton’s director of engineering, Bryan McIlwee.
Underneath a manhole, which is all that is visible from the street, water passes through and around a stainless steel structure inside, which separates pollutants from the water.
McIlwee said that settled solids are collected in a storage tank at the bottom of the structure, while floating trash and oil stay in the unit, rather than spilling into the river.
He said this type of device was used in this project because of some of the limitations of the site. “Given this project is a streetscape enhancement of an existing roadway within a limited right-of-way, it was chosen as an alternative to traditional stormwater ponds,” he said.
“It’s very tight ... we’re tying into the existing outflow,” he said, “it’s just a good area to put it in where all the storm water kind of meets at the end.”
And for Bluffton, the end result should be a cleaner May River.
“It will definitely help,” McIlwee said.
Comments