Have you seen the sea turtle possibly caught in crab trap on Hilton Head?

A couple hundred people crowded the beach in front of the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort on Thursday afternoon, hoping to catch a glimpse of a sea turtle rescue.
The sea turtle, possibly tangled in a crab trap, was spotted by beachgoers and lifeguards a little after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Braden Clark, of Champaign, Ill., was the first to alert lifeguards after he spotted the sea turtle while swimming in the ocean.
“It looked like there was something on its head ... it looked kind of like a bucket,” Clark said.
According to Jerome Staub, a supervisor at Hilton Head Island Beach Patrol, another sea turtle was spotted Wednesday afternoon about a half mile up the beach and lifeguards were alerted.
The two spottings may have been of the same turtle, he said.
“It could have been tangled or might have just been feeding ... but after today, I think definitely tangled,” Staub said.
As of about 4 p.m. Thursday, four lifeguards were out on the water on a Jet Ski and in two kayaks searching for the sea turtle.
“Its just not a behavior commonly seen here — coming in close and then hanging in the same spot all day — it’s possible that there’s nothing wrong with it, but we just don’t know,” said Amber Kuehn, director of Spartina Sea Turtle Stranding Response. “If it’s not attached to anything, you’d think it would leave the area and run away.”
Kuehn said she was given different information from lifeguards and the public, so it was hard to determine how close the turtle was to shore and what might be wrong with it.
“The lifeguard was talking about knee deep water and in that case, I would be concerned — that’s like a turtle washing up,” she said. “But it was able to move out against the breakers, so maybe it isn’t as dire at we’re thinking.”
Head Head Island Beach Patrol is keeping a sharp lookout on Friday in case they spot the turtle again and can try another mission to get it untangled.
In that case, Kuehn would help transport the turtle to the South Carolina Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital to get it inspected and make sure it’s recovering properly.
If you spot a sea turtle swimming near a Hilton Head beach, alert the closest lifeguard or call Hilton Head Island Beach Patrol at 843-785-3494.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
