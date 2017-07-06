‘An Evening with Laura Bush’ set for July 22 in Bluffton

Friends and family of longtime Bluffton public servant Laura Bush have planned a July 22 banquet to celebrate her service and raise money for her nonprofit fund aimed at assisting local families.
The “Evening with Laura Bush” banquet will highlight her work with the University of South Carolina and her 48 years of public and community service to Beaufort and Jasper counties. She retired on Dec. 31 from the Beaufort County Board of Education after 26 years of service.
The banquet will be held at the I.W. Wilborn Fellowship Hall, Campbell Chapel AME Church, 25 Boundary St. in Bluffton.
Tickets are $35 per adult and $240 for table of eight. Contact Leon Bush Jr. at 843-247-7714 or Myla Mitchell at 843-290-1732. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com by searching for “An Evening with Laura Bush.”
Proceeds from ticket sales (after banquet expenses) will go to Bush’s “It’s Better to Give Back” Fund at the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry. The nonprofit provides activities and financial support to families and children in the areas of education, enrichment, empowerment, exposure and entertainment.
For more information, contact Elizabeth Bush-Swinton at 843-290-1119.
