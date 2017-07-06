Local

July 06, 2017 4:10 PM

Palmetto Breeze visiting Daufuskie Island on July 18 to issue ferry ID cards

Beaufort County’s program administrator for public ferry services to and from Daufuskie Island will be visiting the island from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at Mary Fields School to assist eligible property owners and full-time residents on the island with processing photo identification cards to ride the public ferry.

The program administrator, Palmetto Breeze, also will assist individuals needing replacement identification cards, which cost $25 and must be paid for with cash or check.

To determine eligibility prior to July 18, individuals should contact Beaufort County at bcvendors@bcgov.net or 843-255-6055. Those with questions for Palmetto Breeze should call 843-757-5782.

For more information, view the Beaufort County Daufuskie Island Public Ferry Services Passenger Guide at www.bcgov.net.

