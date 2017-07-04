Third annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest held at Coligny Plaza

The attention on Tuesday briefly shifted from flags and fireworks to hotdogs -- and plenty of them -- on Tuesday at Hilton Head Island’s Frosty Frog Cafe as two groups of contestants squared off for the 3rd Annual Frosty Frog Hot Dog Eating contest.
There were two contests, one for men and one for women. Each contest featured a $350 cash prize for a first place finish and $250 for second place.
An animated crowd looked on and offered encouragement as the contestants had four minutes to eat as many standard-sized hotdogs and buns as they could.
When it was all said and done -- and eaten -- 2016 women’s champion Polet Gomez, of Bluffton, and Jaye Winemiller, of Hilton Head shared first place and split the first and second place prizes by eating seven hot dogs each.
In the men’s heat, Beaufort’s Daniel Puccini ran away with first place by wolfing down 12 hot dogs. Puccini said afterwards that he would need a couple of hours to recover. “Thanks to my mom who drove me,” he said, “so I can lay in the back seat and curl up afterwards.”
