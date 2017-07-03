Can Sea Pines horses coexist with these expansion plans?

Two large, sandy rings used by horses would be replaced by 16 tennis courts and two buildings. Fencing and pasture would give way to planted trees and an expanded parking lot.
That is what’s depicted in a rendering of a combined Smith Stearns Tennis Academy and Lawton Stables, as provided recently by Sea Pines Resort officials.
If a community-wide referendum, scheduled for this fall, passes in Sea Pines, the academy likely would relocate to the stables property, which is owned by the resort, according to resort officials.
The controversial referendum, if approved, would more than double the size of The Inn & Club at Harbour Town; and the expansion project would require, resort officials say, the relocation of tennis courts and the tennis academy.
Some Sea Pines residents say the major hotel expansion is needed to improve the financial future of the resort and community. A vocal group of residents has contested that position, and supporters of Lawton Stables contend the expansion project shouldn’t come at the expense of the stables.
In her first public statements on the issue, Didi Summers, the lease holder and operator of Lawton Stables, said she was initially surprised when Sea Pines Resort released its rendering of the combined tennis academy and stables. She said she hopes the resort finds another place for the tennis facility.
“I have serious concerns about how the trail ride operations could continue from essentially the middle of a tennis center,” Summers said in an email on Friday to The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. “And, as Steve Birdwell (president of Sea Pines Resort) stated, the boarding barn area, along with the beautiful paddocks necessary to maintain those horses, would close.”
Contacted Monday, Birdwell said the location of the proposed tennis center is not finalized, but that there are limited options available.
“We haven’t yet come across a better option, but we are continuing to search,” he said, noting feedback on the proposed relocation has been “balanced.”
“I think tennis players know we could build a very nice tennis center there,” Birdwell added. “But we understand the attachment everyone has to Lawton.”
Birdwell said the resort has been in constant contact with Summers regarding the referendum plans. Although she has expressed concerns about having horses close to a tennis facility, resort officials have talked about possibly rerouting the animals so they do not have to pass by the courts, he said.
“We wouldn’t do anything to harm or startle the horses,” Birdwell said. “We certainly don’t want anyone injured.”
Last month, Stan Smith, a founder of the Smith Stearns Tennis Academy, said he thought Lawton Stables would be a great location for the tennis facility, contending that the plans he saw blended in with the surroundings and were “high-level.” He did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.
In her email Friday, Summers said she knows how much the tennis academy means to the island, noting her family moved to Hilton Head so that her son could attend the academy.
Summers said she took over the 10-year lease at Lawton Stables in 2008 because she thought the animals could be better taken care of; her daughter was interested in riding lessons; and she believed a “five-star equestrian facility would attract boarders and be an incredible addition to the community.”
Resort officials have said they plan to turn the The Inn & Club into a “five-star” resort with the estimated $70 million to $100 million expansion project, which would add 90 rooms to the hotel.
Summers said she operates the stables as a “steward for the community,” with a “break-even model.” She said she is not concerned about the continuation of the lease when it expires in 2018, though she did not elaborate.
Birdwell said Summers has done a “wonderful job” of improving the stables, and that he hopes the lease with her will continue in the future.
Sea Pines Resort officials said last week more than 10 locations other than Lawton Stables were considered for the relocation of the tennis courts, but none of the alternative sites would work. Although resort officials have said boarding at the stables would have to end with the relocation, trail rides, the petting farm and and pony rides would continue to operate.
Natalie Lieberman, a Sea Pines property owner, started an online petition about a month ago aimed at persuading the resort to find a new location for the tennis courts. The petition had more than 900 supporters as of Monday.
At last week’s meeting of the Sea Pines Community Services Associates board, Lieberman said the entire 21-acre stables land currently is used, and that moving tennis courts to the stables would ultimately cause the business to fail because horses and a noisy tennis facility could not coexist.
The proposed referendum has been approved separately by the boards of the CSA, which represents all property owners, and the Association of Sea Pines Plantation Property Owners, which represents most homeowners. At board meetings last month, some residents voiced their concerns about the effect the passage of the referendum would have on the operation of the stables.
