Bluffton's historic Garvin House before and after its restoration

The recently restored Garvin House at the Oyster Factory Park in Bluffton will be dedicated on Thursday by the Town of Bluffton and the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. The dedication for the home built in 1870 by Cyrus Garvin, a freed slave, will be held at 5 p.m. A celebration will follow at the Oyster Factory Park. There is a $5 donation for the Bluffton Historical Preservation Society at the door to the celebration.  
Gov. McMaster on fine-tuning re-entry policy following hurricane evacuations

During a the press conference following the Main Street Business Luncheon on Wednesday in Beaufort, the governor addressed hurricane evacuations and the issue of how and when officials will allow people to come back afterward. He said that a series of meetings between state and local officials should result in less confusion then there was after Hurricane Matthew on who gets to decide when evacuees can return to their homes.

Watch as this Port Royal gas station clerk allegedly steals more than $1,500 in SC lottery tickets

Kayla Marie Briggs, 22, was caught on the security cameras at the Circle K convenience store on Ribaut Road in Port Royal stealing lottery tickets in March 2017 (copy this URL into your browser address bar for the story: http://bit.ly/2rRM25aj). Police reviewed around 96 hours of footage, where Briggs was seen scratching off and scanning the tickets, stuffing cash into her shirt, underneath her bra strap and near the register, and throwing away losing tickets. In the end, Briggs stole more than $1500 worth of lottery tickets and $957 in cash, Port Royal Police say. Briggs turned herself in on June 2, 2017. She has been charged with three counts of lottery fraud and three counts of breach of trust. This video only contains a small portion of the three days' worth of footage, and has been sped up.

June 19th is Juneteenth...but what is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is celebrated all over the United States every year, but do you know what it is? Do you know why it is significant, currently and historically? Find out more about the holiday, which falls on June 19th, in this video!

9 candles for the Emanuel 9

Nine candles were lit by leaders of local churches during a vigil for the Emanuel 9 hosted by the Unified Interfaith Community Coalition of Beaufort on Friday at the new Grace Chapel AME Church on Lady's Island.