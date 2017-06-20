2 local organizations receive 2017 Immigrant Families Initiative grants

The Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina has awarded two local organizations 2017 Immigrant Families Initiative grants.
Neighborhood Outreach Connection on Hilton Head Island was awarded $25,000. The organization’s mission is to fight poverty by helping all individuals in the community achieve the “American Dream” building economic independence, progress and personal fulfillment while focusing on individual, family and community transformation and development. Promoting social change and community development in three low-income neighborhoods, funds will be utilized to sustain its outreach programs consisting of education, health care and civic engagement.
YMCA of Beaufort County in Port Royal was awarded $7,000. The organization’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Funds will be used to provide summer camp options to children of migrant workers who live seasonally on St. Helena Island, the geographic region of the state with the highest concentration of migrant students during the growing season.
