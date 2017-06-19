Need a place to live? Two housing developments proposed for Hilton Head

Two new housing developments could be constructed on Hilton Head Island.
At a town pre-application meeting on Monday, representatives for the proposed developments received feedback from town officials on their initial site plans.
In the pre-application process, individuals or companies wanting to build on Hilton Head meet with town staff and provide an explanation of what they intend to do, and receive feedback on their applications.
Andrew Kolb with The Melrose Company of South Carolina is proposing a 237-unit apartment development at the corner of Jonesville and Spanish Wells roads. The development would consist of 15 buildings.
“We haven’t done anything here in awhile,” Kolb said at Monday’s meeting. “And it looks like there’s a huge demand here for housing.”
Among other critiques, Kolb and other Melrose representatives were told their original name, “Old House Apartments,” needed to change.
Edward Flynn with Hilton Head Builders is proposing 15 four-bedroom, single-family houses, which he described as workforce housing units, on Alex Patterson Way.
“(We’re doing this) to help with the shortage (of workforce housing),” said Chris Sankowski, a part owner of the proposed development. “It’s pretty obvious. It’s in the paper everyday.”
Those representing the proposed development were told to make sure they would have adequate parking and meet building-height requirements.
Judy Nash Timmer, the senior planner in Hilton Head’s Developmental Review and Zoning Division, said previously the pre-application process ensures that developers will comply with all ordinances before spending money to develop a full set of plans.
Both proposed developments presented Monday would require approval from the town Design Review Board, said Chris Darnell, the town’s urban designer, noting the board determines whether the planned architecture adheres to the character of the island.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
