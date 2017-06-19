Groups to host fundraising effort for rec center on Hilton Head

The Hilton Head Island Recreation Association has partnered with another local nonprofit, People for Parks, to spearhead “Equip for Fit! At the Island Rec Center,” a fundraising campaign that will launch from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Island Rec Center Open House.
Tours of the under-construction rec center will be given. A special announcement from the David M. Carmines Foundation will take place at 5:30 p.m.
People for Parks’ purpose is to provide guidance and leadership through marketing and fundraising efforts for the development of public recreational facilities on Hilton Head Island. The group has raised money for Chaplin, Bristol and Crossings parks.
The campaign aims to raise $1.2 million to pay for equipment, furnishings and fixtures for the renovated and expanded rec center. The rec center addition transforms the existing 30-year-old gym and pool to an upscale and expanded community center. The association will be able to run activities for children, families and seniors at the same time in the 42,000-square-foot facility.
The Island Recreation Center is located at 20 Wilborn Road.
For more information, visit www.hiltonheadpeopleforparks.org.
Comments