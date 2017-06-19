The gate fee gets you into Sea Pines Resort. But what can you do without shelling out more cash once you get there? Check out these 10 free things to make the most out of a day pass at Sea Pines. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com
Local

June 19, 2017 9:39 AM

This should be easier on the eyes for Sea Pines property owners, visitors

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

Sea Pines Community Services Associates has launched a redesign of its Sea Pines Living website, according to a release.

The features have been expanded, and the processes of the website have been simplified, the release said. The goal of the redesign is to allow property owners, visitors and service providers to navigate the website and access it on mobile devices more easily.

"Our new website has a clean, modern design, easy navigation and much richer content that will be more useful to a wider variety of users than our former site," Amanda Sutcliffe-Jones, director of communications for Sea Pines Community Services Associates, said in the release.

Launching a more user-friendly website has been a top priority of the CSA Board of Directors, the release said.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

