Record numbers fly the Lowcountry’s friendly skies in May

Well over 230,000 people passed through the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in May, giving them their biggest month ever according to a press release they issued Friday.
The 236,923 passengers the airport serviced in May edged out the previous record of 223,402 set in April. The airport has had a record breaking year to date, servicing 970,979 people, which is a 13 percent increase over 2016.
Those worried that increased numbers might make catching a flight more difficult have nothing to worry about, though. The airport is also reporting a 15 percent increase in available seats.
