Beaufort County residents gain more than $200,000 in unclaimed property

Beaufort County residents claimed more than $200,000 Thursday during the “Unclaimed Property” event held by the South Carolina and Beaufort County treasurer’s offices.
The event allowed residents to claim funds, such as undeposited checks, a press release states.
“Because of our partnership for this event, people’s lives were changed, an air conditioning unit can now be repaired and a home mortgage will be paid off,” Maria Walls, Beaufort County Treasurer, said in the release.
The unclaimed property program allows companies to transfer unclaimed funds to the state each year for safekeeping when the owners can’t be located.
According to the State Treasurer’s Office, the rightful owner can claim the property at any time.
The office currently has over $550 million in unclaimed property across the state.
If you missed the event, you can search for unclaimed property on the State Treasurer’s website by clicking here. If you’ve lived in another state, you may also want to check MissingMoney.com for a list of property held in over 39 states.
