During a recent AmeriCorps ceremony, Ellen Newcomb, left, was recognized and received the award for Program Member of the Year. Carly Grubbs is at right.
Local

United Way of the Lowcountry recognizes AmeriCorps members

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

June 16, 2017 1:24 PM

United Way of the Lowcountry recognized its AmeriCorps members as the 2016-17 service year draws to a close.

AmeriCorps members support the United Way of the Lowcountry Early Grade Reading initiative, now referred to as “Read Indeed.” Members serve as tutors in 12 elementary schools and preschools throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties, providing reading assistance to students in pre-kindergarten through third grade. AmeriCorps members are a core group of tutors who serve the entire school year.

The 2016-17 service year included 34 AmeriCorps members. Some of the members will continue to serve during the summer with the summer reading program.

Fourth-year members Ellen Newcomb, Emily Starry, Mander Givens, Judi Gracia, Brenda Grossberg and Alber Barnette were recognized during a special ceremony earlier this month for their service.

During a recent AmeriCorps ceremony, Ellen Newcomb was recognized and received the award for Program Member of the Year. Newcomb also received the State Member of the Year Honorable Mention.

United Way of the Lowcountry is currently recruiting AmeriCorps members for the upcoming 2017-18 service year, which will begin in August. Members receive a small living allowance while serving, as well as an education award upon successful completion of service. Those interested in becoming an AmeriCorps member with the program should contact Carly Grubbs, AmeriCorps program director, at 843-837-2000 or cgrubbs@uwlowcountry.

  Comments  

