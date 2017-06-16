Organizations join together to offer trip to Spain

Friends of the Beaufort Library, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and Santa Elena Foundation have banded together to bring an educational adventure to the Lowcountry — a trip to Spain.
Included in the trip will be sights in southern Spain — Madrid, Cordova, Seville, Granada, Valencia and Barcelona — plus a cocktail party with Count Alvaro, a direct descendant of Pedro Menendez, the Spanish explorer who settled Santa Elena (present-day Parris Island) in 1566. The trip will give travelers the opportunity to learn more about the community’s Spanish roots as well as experience Spanish culture, history, food and people.
Travel dates for this nine-day trip have been set for April 14-22. In addition to the trip itself, a number of events are being planned by the Friends of the Beaufort Library, OLLI and Santa Elena Foundation to be held between now and next spring to highlight the Spanish experience.
A kick-off event will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the downtown Beaufort Library at 311 Scott St. Jim Buckley from Island Travel, who is coordinating the travel package, will be there to describe the trip in detail and answer questions.
For more information, go to FriendsoftheBeaufortLibrary.com and click on “Spain Trip” for the complete itinerary and details.
